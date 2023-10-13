ID’s will blocked for rejecting payments, e-seva staff warned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has issued a warning to employees of e-seva centres that their identity cards will be blocked if they refuse to collect payments from the people. This is after numerous complaints from consumers regarding the non-acceptance of payments at these centres.

A senior official from CMWSSB told TNIE, “To promote digital payments, the water agency ceased operations at its 200 cash counters on October 1. People can now make payments online or via cheques, demand drafts, debit or credit cards, UPI, Bharat Bill Payment System, and QR codes at 15 area offices and the head office.”

Additionally, the TN - e-Governance agency also collects water and sewerage tax and charges through the e-seva centres. To address concerns about the non-acceptance of CMWSSB bills at the e-seva centres, the public can file complaints via the toll-free number 18004251333. Within 24 hours, the IDs of e-seva centre personnel who reject payments will be blocked.

N Elumalai, president of the Indra Nagar Welfare Association in Nesappakkam, said, “While most people can make online payments, there are some people, especially the elderly, who struggle operating smartphones and other gadgets like laptops.” He suggested the agency consider reopening at least 50% of cash counters to accommodate such users.

