Home Cities Chennai

ID’s will blocked for rejecting payments, e-seva staff warned

People can now make payments online or via cheques, demand drafts, debit or credit cards, UPI, Bharat Bill Payment System, and QR codes at 15 area offices and the head office.

Published: 13th October 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Credit card, card payment, online payment, online shopping, digital payment, digital transactions

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has issued a warning to employees of e-seva centres that their identity cards will be blocked if they refuse to collect payments from the people. This is after numerous complaints from consumers regarding the non-acceptance of payments at these centres.

A senior official from CMWSSB told TNIE, “To promote digital payments, the water agency ceased operations at its 200 cash counters on October 1. People can now make payments online or via cheques, demand drafts, debit or credit cards, UPI, Bharat Bill Payment System, and QR codes at 15 area offices and the head office.” 

Additionally, the TN - e-Governance agency also collects water and sewerage tax and charges through the e-seva centres. To address concerns about the non-acceptance of CMWSSB bills at the e-seva centres, the public can file complaints via the toll-free number 18004251333. Within 24 hours, the IDs of e-seva centre personnel who reject payments will be blocked.

N Elumalai, president of the Indra Nagar Welfare Association in Nesappakkam, said, “While most people can make online payments, there are some people, especially the elderly, who struggle operating smartphones and other gadgets like laptops.” He suggested the agency consider reopening at least 50% of cash counters to accommodate such users.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMWSSB online payment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp