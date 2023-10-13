Home Cities Chennai

Organ donation camp at Madras HC

Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala presided over the event, in which, State Government Pleader P Muthukumar signed the first pledge for organ donation.

Published: 13th October 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A camp for organ donation was held in the Madras High Court premises on Thursday. Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala presided over the event, in which, State Government Pleader P Muthukumar signed the first pledge for organ donation.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, in his address, said that 128 persons have donated organs benefitting 733 recipients so far in the current year. He also informed that organ donation was formalized in 2008 in the State and so far 1737 donations were done benefitting 10,353 persons. Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram and Additional Advocate General J Ravindran also participated in the programme.

