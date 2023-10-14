Five arrested for murder of auto driver in Chennai's Avadi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five people, including a woman, were arrested by Ambattur police on Thursday for the murder of an auto driver in Avadi on Monday night. A gang barged into his house and hacked him to death. The police said the gang killed the man in retaliation to a murder in which the man’s son was a part.

The five people were identified as Latha (51), Yuvaraj (28), his father Nagaraj (62) of Puzhal, Ayya Karthick (25) and Benny alias Vinodh (24) of Korattur. Inquiries revealed that the deceased man Maxwell (53) of Ambattur was an auto driver by profession. His son Moses and nine others were involved in the murder of a person named Udhayakumar in 2022. Moses had come out on bail recently. When the gang targeted Moses, he was not at home so they killed his father.

The police said that Latha was the key suspect as she had orchestrated the plan to avenge her son Udhayakumar’s death. The police said that they traced all the suspects by analysing their mobile phone networks. All of them were arrested on Thursday. After an inquiry, they were remanded in judicial custody.

On Monday night, Maxwell was in his house, when the gang barged in and attacked him with machetes. Neighbours called for an ambulance which rushed to the spot. The ambulance crew declared him dead. The body was then sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a postmortem.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Five people, including a woman, were arrested by Ambattur police on Thursday for the murder of an auto driver in Avadi on Monday night. A gang barged into his house and hacked him to death. The police said the gang killed the man in retaliation to a murder in which the man’s son was a part. The five people were identified as Latha (51), Yuvaraj (28), his father Nagaraj (62) of Puzhal, Ayya Karthick (25) and Benny alias Vinodh (24) of Korattur. Inquiries revealed that the deceased man Maxwell (53) of Ambattur was an auto driver by profession. His son Moses and nine others were involved in the murder of a person named Udhayakumar in 2022. Moses had come out on bail recently. When the gang targeted Moses, he was not at home so they killed his father. The police said that Latha was the key suspect as she had orchestrated the plan to avenge her son Udhayakumar’s death. The police said that they traced all the suspects by analysing their mobile phone networks. All of them were arrested on Thursday. After an inquiry, they were remanded in judicial custody.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Monday night, Maxwell was in his house, when the gang barged in and attacked him with machetes. Neighbours called for an ambulance which rushed to the spot. The ambulance crew declared him dead. The body was then sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a postmortem. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp