Home Cities Chennai

Five arrested for murder of auto driver in Chennai's Avadi

The police said that Latha was the key suspect as she had orchestrated the plan to avenge her son Udhayakumar’s death.

Published: 14th October 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Five people, including a woman, were arrested by Ambattur police on Thursday for the murder of an auto driver in Avadi on Monday night. A gang barged into his house and hacked him to death. The police said the gang killed the man in retaliation to a murder in which the man’s son was a part.

The five people were identified as Latha (51), Yuvaraj (28), his father Nagaraj (62) of Puzhal, Ayya Karthick (25) and Benny alias Vinodh (24) of Korattur. Inquiries revealed that the deceased man Maxwell (53) of Ambattur was an auto driver by profession. His son Moses and nine others were involved in the murder of a person named Udhayakumar in 2022. Moses had come out on bail recently. When the gang targeted Moses, he was not at home so they killed his father.

The police said that Latha was the key suspect as she had orchestrated the plan to avenge her son Udhayakumar’s death. The police said that they traced all the suspects by analysing their mobile phone networks. All of them were arrested on Thursday. After an inquiry, they were remanded in judicial custody.

On Monday night, Maxwell was in his house, when the gang barged in and attacked him with machetes. Neighbours called for an ambulance which rushed to the spot. The ambulance crew declared him dead. The body was then sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a postmortem.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder auto driver five arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp