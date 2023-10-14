Spreading smiles through service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Spiritual healer and motivational coach Monica Singhal is on a mission. The founder of Hari Om Smiles is going around the country and collaborating with trusts and donors to provide artificial limbs to those in need.

Hari Om Smiles has been conducting similar camps for eight years in Chandigarh. To support people in other cities, they have launched a nationwide campaign that started from Kolkata on September 22. In the city this week, the organisation collaborated with Adinath Jain Trust, which has been serving people with artificial limbs for many years, for a two-day artificial limb camp on Thursday and Friday. As part of this campaign, almost 75 individuals were provided artificial limbs. “I am happy that the doctors here helped me. I have been walking with an amputated leg for a while now. I feel it will take some time for me to adjust,” said Dhandapani, who lost one of his legs in an accident three months ago.

The campaign aims not only to provide limbs to people who need them but also make them feel motivated and energised. “People who come to these camps are already bogged down. The constant thought that goes in their mind is ‘why me?’. Here, the thought is to motivate every person and to tell them that they are not lesser than anyone else and can lead a beautiful life,” said Sangeeta Sharma, a member of Hari Om Smiles.

At the camp on Thursday, the donees attended a session by Monica that consisted of meditating, chanting ‘Om’ 21 times, sending pink energy — where you send positivity to another person in the room — activating organs by tapping different parts of the body, and practicing gratefulness. Every person in the room chanted ‘I am the best’ followed by a song ‘Shukrana’ — being grateful for the life that we are living. “Repeating ‘I am the best’ made me believe in myself again and I will be repeating this every day from now on,” said Karthik, who received an artificial limb at the event.

“The reason behind a happy life is to always keep smiling. Hari Om Smiles helps spread smiles and sets a positive vibe wherever they go, because the more positive you are, the universe will give back more,” said Bobby Sonthalia, a member of Hari Om Smiles. To this Monica added, “Will power is greater than our physical strength. Arunima Sinha, who lost her legs in a train accident has climbed Everest. By giving examples of people like this we teach them the art of living.” She also pointed out that people must learn the importance and the advantages of giving back to society, and she is here to bring this change.

As day 1 of the camp came to an end, GS Sanjay, a 10-year-old, said, “I can walk with my two legs again and play sports or ride a bicycle because I know that I am the best.”

Hari Om Smiles and Adinath Jain Trust are in collaboration to help others in the city and nearby with artificial limbs.

For details, call: Vijay Sharma: 9840794472, Jitender Jain: 9840056988

