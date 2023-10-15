Home Cities Chennai

RDO inquires with accused shot by cops Tamil Nadu

Police said that the accused Thanikachalam was arrested for robbery in Chengalpattu district by Sithamoor police a few months back.

Published: 15th October 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 09:22 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu RDO on Saturday conducted an enquiry with the man who was shot when he allegedly attempted to escape from police custody. Thanikachalam was arrested on Wednesday after which he allegedly attempted to flee from the police and was shot. The Chengalpattu court has ordered Thanikachalam to be placed in judicial custody till October 20.

Police said Thanikachalam, 32, was nabbed on Wednesday at midnight. A few months back, he was arrested for robbery in Chengalpattu district by Sithamoor police. He was remanded and came out of prison on conditional bail. After breaking bail conditions, the police traced him to Chennai and nabbed him on Wednesday at midnight.

On their way back, he asked them to stop the vehicle to attend nature’s call and attempted to escape. The police shot him twice - on his leg and hand. He was admitted in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment.

