CBEC cheating: One arrested, 29 let go on bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: North Chennai police arrested one person in the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) cheating case. The man had allegedly impersonated a candidate. The police said the other 29 people who were detained on Saturday were let go on station bail.

The police said that the arrested man Chavan (22) of Uttar Pradesh had appeared instead of Sarvin (22). Chavan had produced forged hall tickets and other documents required for the exam. Chavan is a relative of Sarvin, the police added. The police said the 29 people were let go on station bail as the case in which they were booked was bailable. On Saturday, the city police detained 30 aspirants who tried to cheat during the exam by using Bluetooth earphones. The exam was held at the customs headquarters opposite the Beach station, near the Collectorate.

The police said one of the invigilators noticed suspicious behaviour by an aspirant and on close inspection found that he had a Bluetooth device inside his ear. He had a broadband device tied around his waist. On information, other officials conducted raids and found other candidates with Bluetooth devices, a senior police officer said.

Officials caught 30 people with electronic devices- 26 from Haryana, two from Uttar Pradesh and two from Bihar. North Beach police detained the candidates. The police are also searching for the person suspected to have waited outside the building to share the answers.

