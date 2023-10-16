Gang threatens woman cop to withdraw case against two DMK men

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unruly scenes played out at the Virugambakkam police station on Thursday after a group barged into the police station and threatened a woman police constable to withdraw her complaint against two DMK party men, who were arrested earlier this year for allegedly sexually harassing her during a DMK event.

According to the police, the two men were identified as S Praveen Kumar and S Ekambaram, functionaries of the DMK youth wing. The police said the duo had allegedly sexually harassed the constable during a public meeting held in Virugambakkam on December 31, 2022. The woman constable lodged a police complaint and later withdrew it.

But after statements and condemnations from the opposition parties and support from the top police brass, a case was registered and the two persons were arrested. They were then removed from the party. On Thursday, a gang barged into the station and looked around for the woman constable. As per a police source, the man asked the woman to not testify against Praveen and Ekambaram in court and issued threats to withdraw the case. Other police personnel in the station rushed to her aid.

BJP state president, K Annamalai claimed in his social media post on X (formerly Twitter) that Virugambakkam MLA, AMV Prabhakara Raja made a phone call to Virugambakkam police inspector asking him to tell the woman constable to withdraw her complaint. A police source said they are investigating the incident.

