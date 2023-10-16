Tackle illegal dumping of waste on lake bund, say Veppampattu residents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pallan Thaangal lake in Veppampattu turned into dump yard as garbage collection in the panchayat is almost non-existent. Plastic and household wastes from the panchayat are dumped along the lake bund making it uninhabitable.

Residents allege that the dumped garbage is left for months and gets piled up causing a health hazard. The garbage is dumped on the bank along the eastern side of the lake. According to locals, the garbage dump has been left unattended for more than a year now. The same can be assessed from satellite images which show the garbage dump along the lake bank since January 2023.

“Garbage collection is non-existent in Veppampattu Panchayat,” said Ravi P, who has been a resident of the locality for the last three years. He also alleges negligence on the part of the local body. “For three years, I have never seen garbage collection in our area. Someone would come and set fire to the accumulated waste accumulated during summer. During monsoon wastes get soaked and overflow on the roads,” he further added.

Seetha K, another resident suggested establishing trash cans in public places until a garbage collection mechanism is put in place. “People will at least drop the garbage in trash cans instead of dumping them in open places.” she further added

Based on a complaint by social activist Anbu Kumar, a letter was sent from the Water Resource Department to the Tiruvallur District Rural Development Agency. “It is suggested to find an alternate safe place to dump the wastes and clear the existing wastes along the lake,” the letter read.

An official with the Tiruvallur District administration told TNIE, “We have directed the concerned block officials to take cognizance of the issue. We will follow up until it is resolved.” Social activist Anbu Kumar also urged the district administration to desilt and strengthen the lake to prevent further dumping and encroachments.

An official with the water resource department from the district told TNIE, “There is no plan and funds with the department to desilt the Veppampattu lake as of now. Any proposal to desilt the lake by volunteers and private players can be considered by the district administration.”

