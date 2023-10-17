Home Cities Chennai

‘Social support system must to ensure mental well-being’:MP Dayanidhi Maran

Published: 17th October 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 09:12 AM

Dayanidhi Maran, MP, at the mental health symposium organised by MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Monday | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Robust social support systems are important for ensuring the mental well-being of the youth, said MP Dayanidhi Maran while speaking at a mental health symposium organised by MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Monday.

He also emphasised the role of parenting in nurturing and sustaining the mental health of youth. Talking about the significance of women’s education, he said inclusion and empowerment of women across all spheres is necessary. 

Maran also agreed to a request to use ‘Chennai Managaratchi Poonga’ for sports and exercise for the college students. The symposium was organised by the undergraduate psychology programme at MOP Vaishnav College in collaboration with the Clinical Psychology Society of India (CPSI) and the Tamil Nadu Association of Clinical Psychologists (TNACP).

