Three of family die in accident near Kovalam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 31-year-old employee at the Kalpakkam Nuclear power plant, his wife and two-year-old son were killed in a road accident near Kovalam on Monday afternoon. The deceased are Dhanasekar (31) from Nerumbur village in Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district, Pavithra (27) and their baby boy.

On Monday, the family visited a relative in Kosapet. In the afternoon, they were returning home on a bike. “When they were near Kovalam along the East Coast Road, a speeding car hit the bike from behind,” said a senior police officer. All three of them fell on the roadside. The out-of-control car hit a house and came to a halt.

Passersby called the ambulance, which declared Dhanasekar and Pavithra declared dead. The child was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Pallikaranai traffic investigation police registered a case and sent the bodies to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. Car driver, Ramachandran (45) from Andhra Pradesh was arrested.

