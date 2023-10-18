Boy held, two others booked for sexual abuse of minors in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy was arrested and two men, including a physical education (PE) teacher, were booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly sexually abusing minors.

MKB Nagar AWPS (All Women Police Station) booked Alwin (27), the PE teacher, based on a complaint from the parents of a Class 9 student. “Alwin was allegedly in a relationship with the minor girl and sexually assaulted her over a period of time,” said a senior police officer. Recently, the girl overdosed on her epilepsy tablets after Alwin stopped talking to her. After learning about it, her family filed a police complaint. Alwin is yet to be arrested.

In another incident, Koyambedu Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly abusing a five-year-old child. “On October 14, the child had gone to the house of the accused to play and there he was molested,” said the police. The child narrated the incident to the family, after which they filed a complaint. The accused, a school dropout, was arrested and sent to a juvenile home.

Meanwhile, Flower Bazaar AWPS has launched a search for a 42-year-old man who allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old girl. “He abused the girl a couple of months ago and threatened to harm her younger brother if she informed anyone,” said the police. The girl’s mother found out about it recently and filed a complaint against the man identified as Syed Ibrahim (42).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy was arrested and two men, including a physical education (PE) teacher, were booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly sexually abusing minors. MKB Nagar AWPS (All Women Police Station) booked Alwin (27), the PE teacher, based on a complaint from the parents of a Class 9 student. “Alwin was allegedly in a relationship with the minor girl and sexually assaulted her over a period of time,” said a senior police officer. Recently, the girl overdosed on her epilepsy tablets after Alwin stopped talking to her. After learning about it, her family filed a police complaint. Alwin is yet to be arrested. In another incident, Koyambedu Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly abusing a five-year-old child. “On October 14, the child had gone to the house of the accused to play and there he was molested,” said the police. The child narrated the incident to the family, after which they filed a complaint. The accused, a school dropout, was arrested and sent to a juvenile home.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Flower Bazaar AWPS has launched a search for a 42-year-old man who allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old girl. “He abused the girl a couple of months ago and threatened to harm her younger brother if she informed anyone,” said the police. The girl’s mother found out about it recently and filed a complaint against the man identified as Syed Ibrahim (42). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp