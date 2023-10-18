Don’t fret over festival feasts

Sadhvika Srinivas By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Festivals in India are a time for either fasting or feasting. Currently, in our modern-day life, we look at festivals as a time that blocks us from our fitness journey, either fretting it or looking for a way to escape using the festival as an excuse. All the foods traditionally made during festivals have a certain health purpose and a reason behind why they are consumed for that particular festival.

These should be enjoyed without guilt, at the same time, over-indulgence should be avoided too. It’s all in the balance.

A diverse diet is mandatory to maintain a healthy gut microbiome. In this diverse diet, the foods of festivals that we celebrate such as the seasonal harvest festivals are also included. Enjoying festival meals is not going to make you gain weight or get you out of your health journey. Focus on adding mindfulness and movement during these days rather than focusing on removing your favourite festive meals. Add, don’t subtract.

Here are some things that you can be mindful about during festivals:

Do not skip meals: Skipping meals (particularly dinner) reduces daily energy intake, but the reduction in daily diet quality (particularly when skipping breakfast) may impact health negatively over time. Skipping meals may seem like a good option to reduce the quantity of your energy intake, but it also affects the quality of your nutritional intake which can cause deficiencies in the long run. Skipping meals during festivals can increase your hunger and cravings which may cause bloating and overeating.

Portion size: From the menu that’s available, choose two starters and three items for your main meal. Soups are a good option to bring satiety. While going for desserts, opt for more traditional sweets which are made only during the festive season rather than the anytime-available ice creams or muffins.

Fried food: It is okay to relish your fried food at this time. One or two pieces are not going to do any harm. Make sure the oil isn’t reused for frying, traditional home ghee is good or use a fresh batch of oil each time you fry. Avoid processed, packaged and high-sodium foods and sauces.

Beverages: Water is your best friend but is most often forgotten during festivals. Lemon water can aid with digestion and adding chia seeds to water can improve satiety and fibre intake. If alcohol is included in your meals, consider using water or soda for your mixers compared to high-sugar drinks. Adding ginger, mint and lemon to your drinks can help too. Choose grilled protein (paneer or chicken) or nuts and seeds for your sides.

Eating out: Festivals can have you eating out often. Always have a moderate-sized meal before stepping out in order to prevent indulgence while eating out. Make sure you’ve already had a good amount of fibre and protein before going out to initiate some satiety. These small meals can include fruit with peanut butter, yoghurt with seeds, eggs and toast, curd rice, salad or soup.

Post-celebration: Once all the indulgence for the day is over, it is important to hydrate well and also help your digestive system a little. Drinking lukewarm water boiled with cumin, carom and fennel seeds can help with your digestion. Including probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, and fermented rice can be beneficial. Get back to your exercise routine and health journey with no guilt.

Festivals give an opportunity for social interaction during the year. When you meet your loved ones, make the most of your time with them. People unite over food, and a celebration is incomplete without it. So, don’t let anything prevent you from savouring this beautiful moment. Just make thoughtful choices and include movement.

