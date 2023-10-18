One held for killing man who resisted snatching bid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after the body of a 43-year-old man was found in Ponneri, the police, on Tuesday, arrested a man. Investigations revealed that the deceased had tried to resist the attacker’s attempts to snatch his mobile phone. Angered by this, the accused, Idhayaraj, attacked him with a stone and snatched his phone. The man was identified via CCTV footage, said the police.

The deceased was identified as Babu (43) of Periyapalayam near Ponneri, a daily wage labourer. On Saturday, passersby found a body in Mettu Colony at Krishnapuram. “We analysed CCTV footage and found a man acting suspiciously. He was identified as Idhayaraj. We brought him in for questioning and he confessed to the crime,” said the police.

On Friday, Idhayaraj saw Babu walking alone and tried to snatch his mobile phone. When Babu resisted, Idhayaraj attacked him with a stone and snatched his mobile phone. The police found Babu’s phone at Idhayaraj’s house.

