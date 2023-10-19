Home Cities Chennai

A melodious festival  

Kalanjali, the annual festival of performing arts by Omega International School saw flute maestro Shashank Subramanyam and vocalist Abhishek Raghuram sent the audience into divine rapture.

Kalanjali, the annual festival of performing arts by Omega International School. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kalanjali, the annual festival of performing arts by Omega International School, Chennai, returned with an evening of melodious reverie at Narada Gana Sabha on Sunday. Flute maestro Shashank Subramanyam and vocalist Abhishek Raghuram came together to perform a soulful jugalbandhi that sent the audience into divine rapture. Driven by the students of Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, the sixth edition of this event was an emphatic success.

Shashank and Abhishek, accompanied by a vibrant ensemble comprising Sathyanarayana, Anantha Krishnan and Anupradha Chatterjee, left the audience enchanted by the golden notes of their craft. For students, who dedicated themselves to creating the perfect evening of classical symphony, to pay homage to the richness of Indian culture, it was a labour of love.

They also put together a ‘golu’ to mark the first day of Navaratri. The school’s correspondent Bharath Madhavan appreciated the efforts of the organising team who had left no stone unturned to make the event a huge success.

