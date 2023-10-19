Crafting literary wonders  

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In the world of literature, there are authors who write stories, and there are writers who enchant the readers into a world of words they weave. Vibha Batra falls into the second category. An ad consultant and an author, Vibha deftly transports the readers into a realm of her stories and the world it wraps up around them. And juggling two professions has only enhanced her work. “Juggling between the two professions, one has always helped the other prosper, especially while writing for different demographics,” she says.

Stepping into the shoes of a storyteller at an early age, Vibha always found solace in her grandfather’s works. Being her early cheerleader, he always encouraged her to write, says Vibha while talking about her first book, which also happened to be a translation of her grandfather’s book Ishaavaasya Upanishad: Knowledge and Action. An author of reality, Vibha writes in various genres — romantic fiction, children’s picture books, chapter books, fiction, commercial fiction, and much more.

Her 24th book Kolam Kanna, a middle grade novel, published by Penguin Random House. It explores themes like gender stereotypes, diversity and social exclusion. Her 25th book, a picture book for readers aged six years and above, was published by Karadi Tales recently. It explores themes like environmental consciousness and child activism.

When asked about venturing into humour, with a little gasp of happiness, she goes on to say, “Humour comes to me organically, and there is no profound point in writing it the hard way as it might turn the readers off”.

With the 25 books published under her name, including Lights Out, Gobi Goes Viral, Star-Crossed, His Excellency, Khushi Khele Luka Chhupi, Incognito, Pinkoo Shergill Pastry Chef, The Secret Life of Debbie G, and others, she leaves readers spellbound with her poignant storytelling and relatable characters. Despite her life’s chaotic nature, she says “I always try to get some work done in a day and try not to fall off the bandwagon of inconsistency.”

As Vibha works on her series of novels, her upcoming projects promise more captivating tales and unforgettable characters for the readers. With each book, she solidifies her place as a literary luminary and strives to create a name for herself.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI : In the world of literature, there are authors who write stories, and there are writers who enchant the readers into a world of words they weave. Vibha Batra falls into the second category. An ad consultant and an author, Vibha deftly transports the readers into a realm of her stories and the world it wraps up around them. And juggling two professions has only enhanced her work. “Juggling between the two professions, one has always helped the other prosper, especially while writing for different demographics,” she says. Stepping into the shoes of a storyteller at an early age, Vibha always found solace in her grandfather’s works. Being her early cheerleader, he always encouraged her to write, says Vibha while talking about her first book, which also happened to be a translation of her grandfather’s book Ishaavaasya Upanishad: Knowledge and Action. An author of reality, Vibha writes in various genres — romantic fiction, children’s picture books, chapter books, fiction, commercial fiction, and much more. Her 24th book Kolam Kanna, a middle grade novel, published by Penguin Random House. It explores themes like gender stereotypes, diversity and social exclusion. Her 25th book, a picture book for readers aged six years and above, was published by Karadi Tales recently. It explores themes like environmental consciousness and child activism. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When asked about venturing into humour, with a little gasp of happiness, she goes on to say, “Humour comes to me organically, and there is no profound point in writing it the hard way as it might turn the readers off”. With the 25 books published under her name, including Lights Out, Gobi Goes Viral, Star-Crossed, His Excellency, Khushi Khele Luka Chhupi, Incognito, Pinkoo Shergill Pastry Chef, The Secret Life of Debbie G, and others, she leaves readers spellbound with her poignant storytelling and relatable characters. Despite her life’s chaotic nature, she says “I always try to get some work done in a day and try not to fall off the bandwagon of inconsistency.” As Vibha works on her series of novels, her upcoming projects promise more captivating tales and unforgettable characters for the readers. With each book, she solidifies her place as a literary luminary and strives to create a name for herself. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp