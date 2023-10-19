Home Cities Chennai

Man posing as TTE held after complaint in TN

The arrested accused was identified as P B Venkata Kishore from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, who targeted passengers waiting to board trains for Shalimar/Howrah as the demand was high

Published: 19th October 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man was arrested by the Government Railway Police on Tuesday for masquerading as a train ticket examiner (TTE) and collecting money from passengers heading to West Bengal, Odisha, and northeastern states.

The arrested accused was identified as P B Venkata Kishore from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He targeted passengers waiting to board trains for Shalimar/Howrah as the demand was high, said the police.

On Tuesday, Muka Padiami (35) of Odisha was approached in the concourse area by Kishore, who promised a reserved seat for Rs 5,000. The deal was struck at Rs 4,000. After receiving the money, Kishore entered the TTE’s office and left through another exit. Following a complaint, the GRP arrested him while he was talking to another passenger near the entrance.

A senior TTE said, “Vacancies for TTE and in the GRP must be filled as soon as possible. Petty criminals attempt to take advantage of the situation.” Sources said Southern Railway collected `57.48 crore as fines between April and October 15 from ticketless travellers and others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrestIndian RailwaysTTE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp