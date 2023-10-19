Home Cities Chennai

Ministers review Tirusulam drinking water project

They also inspected an Open Space Reservation (OSR) site at SIP colony and reviewed the proposal to turn it into a playground.

The gravel quarry lake in Tirusulam is the site for a proposed project to filter and use water for drinking purposes. (Photo | Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and MSME Minister TM Anbarasan on Wednesday inspected the progress of the proposed project to purify and use water from Tirusulam quarry as a drinking water source. 

They instructed officials to prepare a project report and take steps to store rainwater in the quarry. Along with corporation officials, the ministers also inspected the site of the proposed Alandur zonal office building and discussed the status of various projects undertaken in the Alandur zone at the MLA office.

They also inspected an Open Space Reservation (OSR) site at SIP colony and reviewed the proposal to turn it into a playground. Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan and deputy mayor M Magesh Kumar accompanied the ministers.

