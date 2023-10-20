Metro water to boost piped water supply and ease dependence on tankers

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In response to mounting complaints from consumers about water tanker lorries, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is taking steps to enhance supply through taps. This move would help reduce dependence on water tankers.

A senior CMWSSB official told TNIE, “At present, there are 14 lakh service connections and out of the 1000 million litres per day (MLD) supply that caters to 85 lakh people, almost 300 MLD is delivered through tankers. For this purpose, the agency has tied up with 420 lorries.”

Despite GPS monitoring of these tankers, issues persist. To find a permanent solution, it has been decided to enhance tap connections, added the official. The CMWSSB is in the process of gathering data on people who rely on tanker lorries for their drinking water needs, to potentially offer them piped water connections.

Simultaneously, the board is prioritising the assessment of old and damaged pipelines. Ground examinations are underway, and upon completion, a list of pipelines in need of replacement will be compiled, the official said.

Addressing concerns about groundwater levels, another official said, “The city’s expanding population, encroachments on waterbodies, and the lack of maintenance of rain harvesting systems have collectively made it difficult to maintain groundwater levels.

Moreover, the city’s soil is characterised by multiple layers of rock, sand, and clay, adding to the complexity of the situation.” To monitor groundwater levels, CMWSSB has installed monitoring devices in all the wards. This initiative is designed to prevent further exploitation of groundwater resources and ensure sustainable water management.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: In response to mounting complaints from consumers about water tanker lorries, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is taking steps to enhance supply through taps. This move would help reduce dependence on water tankers. A senior CMWSSB official told TNIE, “At present, there are 14 lakh service connections and out of the 1000 million litres per day (MLD) supply that caters to 85 lakh people, almost 300 MLD is delivered through tankers. For this purpose, the agency has tied up with 420 lorries.” Despite GPS monitoring of these tankers, issues persist. To find a permanent solution, it has been decided to enhance tap connections, added the official. The CMWSSB is in the process of gathering data on people who rely on tanker lorries for their drinking water needs, to potentially offer them piped water connections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Simultaneously, the board is prioritising the assessment of old and damaged pipelines. Ground examinations are underway, and upon completion, a list of pipelines in need of replacement will be compiled, the official said. Addressing concerns about groundwater levels, another official said, “The city’s expanding population, encroachments on waterbodies, and the lack of maintenance of rain harvesting systems have collectively made it difficult to maintain groundwater levels. Moreover, the city’s soil is characterised by multiple layers of rock, sand, and clay, adding to the complexity of the situation.” To monitor groundwater levels, CMWSSB has installed monitoring devices in all the wards. This initiative is designed to prevent further exploitation of groundwater resources and ensure sustainable water management. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp