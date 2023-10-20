Youth murdered, body dumped in well; two held in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minjur police on Thursday arrested two individuals for allegedly beating a man to death and dumping his body in well on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as P Ajith (25) from Lakshmipuram.

On Monday night, Ajith went to consume liquor with his friends and as he did not return home, his parents lodged a complaint. The police took his friends Nagaraj and Karthick alias Thiruttu Karthick into custody for interrogation and they confessed to the murder.

According to the police, Ajith was attacked with machetes by multiple individuals, as an argument broke out among the group of friends. When Ajith collapsed, they took his body and dumped it in a well at Ram Reddy Palayam.

The police recovered Ajith’s decomposed body from the well and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. Later, Nagraj and Karthick were arrested. A search is on to nab the others involved in the crime, the police said.

