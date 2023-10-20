Home Cities Chennai

Youth murdered, body dumped in well; two held in Chennai

According to the police, the victim Ajith was attacked with machetes by multiple individuals, as an argument broke out among the group of friends.

Published: 20th October 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minjur police on Thursday arrested two individuals for allegedly beating a man to death and dumping his body in well on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as P Ajith (25) from Lakshmipuram.

On Monday night, Ajith went to consume liquor with his friends and as he did not return home, his parents lodged a complaint. The police took his friends Nagaraj and Karthick alias Thiruttu Karthick into custody for interrogation and they confessed to the murder.

According to the police, Ajith was attacked with machetes by multiple individuals, as an argument broke out among the group of friends. When Ajith collapsed, they took his body and dumped it in a well at Ram Reddy Palayam.

The police recovered Ajith’s decomposed body from the well and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. Later, Nagraj and Karthick were arrested. A search is on to nab the others involved in the crime, the police said.   

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderarrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp