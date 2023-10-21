DCPCA’s divine celebrations 

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the air buzzing with festivities and excitement, the Dakshin Chennai Prabasi Cultural Association (DCPCA) inaugurated this year’s Durga Puja celebrations, commemorating a decade of this endeavour. The four-day festival promises a rich array of events, including concerts, traditional rituals, dandiya night, and more till October 24 at Illara Resort Lawn, Navalur — all geared towards embracing the spirit of togetherness and joy within the attendees.

“Two-and-a-half months of rigorous preparation and practise by the club members have gone into shaping this year’s community festivities,” shares Ranabeer Majumder, a member of DCPCA. A diverse line-up of events, including a concert by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fame Rahul Sinha, scheduled for tomorrow, along with a Carnatic music performance featuring the melodious resonance of the mridangam and an array of food stalls, have been organised. “Bengalis are renowned for their love of food, and we’ve made sure that the mouthwatering dishes are readily accessible to everyone, including people from outside the community,” he adds.

What’s Durga Puja without the divine blessings of the Goddess? Alongside the cultural grandeur, regular pujas will be conducted, with members lighting 108 lamps to signify the auspiciousness of the goddess and the festival. In the spirit of cultural inclusivity, a bommai golu is also being arranged at the premises, where community members will chant mantras to invoke the blessings of the divine. Moreover, devotees will have the opportunity to engage in various activities, including conch blowing, treasure hunts, and more, while enjoying the prasad distributed throughout the celebration.

One captivating element of these festivities is that each day’s cultural events are thoughtfully organised around specific themes. For instance, today, the theme is ‘An Ode to Rural India’, and on the final day, Monday, it’s ‘From Retro to Modern’. These themed days promise an array of cultural delights, with club members showcasing their talent through mesmerising dance performances and plays. Additionally, an exclusive two-hour dandiya night has been curated, offering an enchanting experience. Entry for couples for the dandiya night is priced at Rs 250, and Rs 300 for single women.

With a day to go for Durga Puja, deck yourself in your ethnic attire and get ready to delve into a realm of grandeur, spirituality, age-old traditions, and much more, all pulling the strings back to your roots!

