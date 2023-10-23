Canvas to curb corruption

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: According to the International Corruption Index, India, with a score of 40, ranked 85th among 180 countries in 2021. This ranking hasn’t changed in the past few years and the fight for transparency continues. As newspapers continue to be inundated with snippets on black money and bribery, the need of the hour is educating the next generation the importance of taxes, and holding people in power accountable.

In this spirit, the Office of the Additional Director General (Vigilance) (South), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday conducted a vigilance awareness programme at MOP Vaishnav College for Women. During this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week, the theme focused on ‘Say no to Corruption and Commit to the Nation’, as introduced by principal Archna Prasad and Assistant Director of Income Tax S Parvathy.

IRS officer Swapna Nanu Ambatt — who heads the vigilance arm of the CBDT, in south India — explains the department’s two-pronged approach in reaching out the public, schools, colleges, and gram sabha. “We try to let you know what is being done by the government in collecting taxes, how those taxes are being collected and what we are doing with those taxes. Only then are you proud to be part of the tax-paying group of people and add to India’s growth.”

She added this year, the department is stressing on building public awareness through a three-month campaign. “Corruption is a hindrance to the development of any economy, nation and people. India has seen a lot of development in the years gone by and it is a power that matters,” she says. Chief guest, actress and writer Suhasini Maniratnam flags the importance of working hard, and listening to one’s conscience. “Unless you do homework in life, you are not going to succeed in anything.”

Medium for change

As part of the programme, the students crafted 12 short films – of which, three were shortlisted – on the theme ‘Say no the corruption, commit to the nation’. Judged by Suhasini, the films delved into themes of bribery, repercussions of corruption, and taking action. “God is in the details (of a film), the small details like the way somebody dresses, or what’s on the table, that’s what makes the film authentic. You have to believe whatever is written,” adds the actress, commending the students on their efforts.

Padmasani Iyengar, Sowmya V, Nivedha Harish, bagged the first prize for their short film ‘Oozhvinai’. “Our process started two days before the deadline of submission, but for all three of us, it’s our first short film competition professionally. We spent four-five hours working on the script,” says the trio. Harshitha Rajesh, Priyadharshana R, and Tanya A Pai came in second for ‘Unveiling Shadows’ and Ayushi Partani, Preksha S, Riya N in third for ‘The Tainted Truths’.

As the programme came to a close, Swapna reminds the audience, “What is it that you, as the young generation, can do? Anything you do and once you maintain integrity with that, that will lead out it into the circles around you and take you forward in life, Corruption in its root form, to obliterate it, each of us has to play our part.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: According to the International Corruption Index, India, with a score of 40, ranked 85th among 180 countries in 2021. This ranking hasn’t changed in the past few years and the fight for transparency continues. As newspapers continue to be inundated with snippets on black money and bribery, the need of the hour is educating the next generation the importance of taxes, and holding people in power accountable. In this spirit, the Office of the Additional Director General (Vigilance) (South), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday conducted a vigilance awareness programme at MOP Vaishnav College for Women. During this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week, the theme focused on ‘Say no to Corruption and Commit to the Nation’, as introduced by principal Archna Prasad and Assistant Director of Income Tax S Parvathy. IRS officer Swapna Nanu Ambatt — who heads the vigilance arm of the CBDT, in south India — explains the department’s two-pronged approach in reaching out the public, schools, colleges, and gram sabha. “We try to let you know what is being done by the government in collecting taxes, how those taxes are being collected and what we are doing with those taxes. Only then are you proud to be part of the tax-paying group of people and add to India’s growth.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She added this year, the department is stressing on building public awareness through a three-month campaign. “Corruption is a hindrance to the development of any economy, nation and people. India has seen a lot of development in the years gone by and it is a power that matters,” she says. Chief guest, actress and writer Suhasini Maniratnam flags the importance of working hard, and listening to one’s conscience. “Unless you do homework in life, you are not going to succeed in anything.” Medium for change As part of the programme, the students crafted 12 short films – of which, three were shortlisted – on the theme ‘Say no the corruption, commit to the nation’. Judged by Suhasini, the films delved into themes of bribery, repercussions of corruption, and taking action. “God is in the details (of a film), the small details like the way somebody dresses, or what’s on the table, that’s what makes the film authentic. You have to believe whatever is written,” adds the actress, commending the students on their efforts. Padmasani Iyengar, Sowmya V, Nivedha Harish, bagged the first prize for their short film ‘Oozhvinai’. “Our process started two days before the deadline of submission, but for all three of us, it’s our first short film competition professionally. We spent four-five hours working on the script,” says the trio. Harshitha Rajesh, Priyadharshana R, and Tanya A Pai came in second for ‘Unveiling Shadows’ and Ayushi Partani, Preksha S, Riya N in third for ‘The Tainted Truths’. As the programme came to a close, Swapna reminds the audience, “What is it that you, as the young generation, can do? Anything you do and once you maintain integrity with that, that will lead out it into the circles around you and take you forward in life, Corruption in its root form, to obliterate it, each of us has to play our part.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp