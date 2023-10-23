Knitting colourful koodais

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With nimble fingers and an eye for detail, the women at the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk transform simple plastic strands into intricate patterns of art. The white, green, pink, and blue koodais with heart shapes on them are a testimony to their creativity and dedication. Through @koodaikadaiximh on Instagram, an initiative to support women entrepreneurs by Laya Krishnaraj, a mediator between customers and the entrepreneurs, the koodais can be customised according to the customer’s wish.

One strand at a time

After breakfast, by 9 am, around 12-15 women gather around a table in one of the rooms at the Industrial Therapy Centre Unit. Social worker Bhuvaneshwari selects the colours of the bags to be made and cuts the strands of plastic threads for them. They then begin knitting, and creating designs as requested by Laya. “A koodai takes at least a minimum of five days to be made. We work six days a week from 9 am to 1 pm. It takes time to carefully arrange the strands and create the designs. But we like doing it as it makes us feel relaxed,” shares Parvathy*.

While the institute conducts several activities that encourage members to display their hard work, koodais stand apart because of the high demand among city residents. Even though the most in-demand are the heart-shaped koodais, the members sometimes find it difficult to attain the correct shape. “We don’t know how to make hearts. Bhuvaneshwari teacher helps us with that,” shares Geetha*.

The knitting, which started as an activity, soon elevated to a business when Laya found an interest in helping the women. “I visited the Police Museum souvenir shop and stumbled upon a collection of koodais there. I picked up a few for myself. After my friends took my koodais, I went to the museum again to buy more. That time I noticed that it was an initiative by the Institute of Mental Health. I contacted the number of a social worker listed there as I wanted to buy it in bulk to gift my friends for my birthday,” shares Laya on the birth of the Koodaikadai.

In November 2022, she started building a customer base through her contacts and expanded it to an online business by starting the Instagram page a few months ago. Laya now actively manages orders, coordinates with the customers, and dispatches orders.

Laya, who earlier worked in the design industry for almost nine years, affirms that she hasn’t found happiness and gratitude working for Koodaikadai elsewhere. “People buy the koodais through me. They can DM me via the Instagram page. Koodais are priced from ‘700 to ‘900. It can be personalised,” says Laya.

The most challenging part, according to Laya, is dealing with bulk orders. “I don’t take in more orders as the creation also depends on the health of the members. There are days when they finish early but sometimes, it might be hard,” says Laya. She says that working with the members is also a commitment.

“It is also about maintaining the connection with the women. They will get agitated if they don’t see me after a while. I tend to visit the unit and sit with them once in 10 days or so,” she says. Laya also hopes to approach more women’s groups and help build their businesses. For the Institute’s unit, she wants to also spread the word about the jute bags, decorated bottles, and other craft items they make.

The initiative is not merely about the creation of beautiful koodai bags. It has a far-reaching impact on these women’s lives. As Parvathy concludes, “Inga vandhu ukandhu jolly aa velai pandrathu dhaan santhosham (Sitting here and doing the job is happiness).”

The knitted bags, available in the Tamil Nadu Police Museum souvenir shop, are now also available for online delivery on their Instagram page @koodaikadaiximh.

*Names changed.

