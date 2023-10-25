Acing up the Asian Palate   

Angelina Rose J and Lydia Manohar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : With the Hallyu and Japanese cultural waves taking over young people’s hearts, food, an intrinsic part any culture, has found a space in the city. It is a love language that connects people from different parts of the world.

Across South Indian, Korean, and Japanese cuisines there are a lot of common elements used in presenting flavourful dishes with spice, ginger, garlic, rice, and vegetables. These common interlinking ingredients are brought to the streets of Chennai to satisfy your taste buds and make your day daebak and sugoi. The city is home to several eateries that serve delectable Asian cuisine. CE reporters Angelina Rose J and Lydia Manohar set out on a trail across Chennai to find a few joints that should enter your bucket list. From soothing organic tea to tasty bibimbap, here are six restaurants that will teleport you to the wonders of Asian culture.

J Herb Tea Party, Little Mount

To experience the taste of different varieties of hot and cold tea with satisfying croffles for Kdrama addicts, this is the place to look out for. J Herb Tea Party’s menu offers the perfect ambience with drinks ranging from organic herb tea such as rose petals, hibiscus, and lavender teas to lattes such as chocolate, strawberry, and blueberry. The menu also has special dishes such as chocolate butter croffle, J Herb’s chicken salad, bingsu, and so on. “It is a Korean tradition to have tea at least once a day, and our restaurant has been established with the same thought,” shares Preethi, an employee at J Herb Tea Party. The café also features a shop that sells products exported from India to Korea and vice-versa such as soaps, shampoos, lotions, seeds, cleaning products, etc.

Price: Rs 200-Rs 400

Timings: 9 am-7 pm

Instgram: @jherbteaparty

Kim-Chi Tower, Besant Nagar

For every spice addict, Kim-Chi Tower is the ideal location to gorge on. A key ingredient used here is kimchi, a flavour-packed Korean pickle, which is akin to our Indian palate. You can choose from a variety of combos, such as spicy chicken noodles + peri peri cheese fries + lemon chilli wings. From mild to mega, customers can choose their preferred spice levels. Additionally, to drench your burning tongue, cocktails like Blue Island to Red Valentine are available. Korean crispy wings is the house’s specialty. “Korean spicy chicken noodles and Keema cheese fries are the highest-rated recipes of all time. Our menu appeals the teenagers and they come here frequently” says a restaurant employee. “Our business is more of like a food stall, trying to keep up with the craze of “food stall” trend in Chennai” adds the owner of the shop.

Price: Rs 250 per combo

Timings: 1 pm-10 pm

Ambrosia, Teynampet

If you want to get a taste of Korean and Japanese pastries and baked goods, Ambrosia Cafe offers you just that. Some of the baked items that are among the customers’ favourites are soboro, tofu snacks, okinawa, gyeranppang, kkwabaegi, hot dog buns, etc. “Nowadays, we are getting a lot of orders from various people including some institutions or exhibitions that want to have a Korean pastry outlet,” shares Ganesh G, an employee at the café. He adds, “A lot of people come in during the weekend, so it is only then we offer our main course Korean dishes. Main course dishes such as bibimbap, kimchi fried rice, jajangmyeon, sujebi, ramen, kimchi mandu, donkatsu, and Korean fried chicken get sold out quickly.”

Prince: Rs 600 (approx) for two

Timings: 9 am-9 pm

Instagram: @theambrosiacafe

Kuuraku, Vadapalani

With a tranquil atmosphere, soft lighting, traditional tatami mats, and a strong aroma of Japanese food, Kuuraku restaurant is a must visit for those who love this cuisine. Some of the hit dishes on their menu include Chennai special roll, buta kushi course, Kuuraku ramen, tan tan men, yakattori don, ebi tempura, etc. “‘Kuu’ means eating in Japanese and ‘Raku’ means enjoyment. We want to fill not only the stomachs of all the guests with tasty Japanese dishes but also their hearts with happiness,” says an employee at the restaurant. Apart from their diverse food items, there are also traditional Japanese games to win extra food for free, offering customers a holistic food experience.

Price: Rs 1,000 (approx) for two

Timings: 12 pm-2.30 pm, 6 pm- 11 pm

Instagram: @kuuraku.india

Dokebi Cafe (InKo Centre), Adyar

It takes a daily dose of espresso to get through the day. Dokebi, a Korean café, located inside the InKo Centre serves you rich and creamy espressos, lattes, smoothies, and ades. The café also sells other dishes like gimbap, a seaweed-wrapped rice roll, and bungeo-ppang, a fish-shaped pastry. Indoors with warm, subtle interior and aesthetic outdoors with dining chairs and lush plants creates a serene ambiance. You can also grab home some Korean delicacies and drinks. Dokebi has now switched to a pet-friendly spot where you can treat your dogs with goodies specially made for them. Meeso, a worker at the café says, “What makes our restaurant unique is that we infuse Korean culture with the already existing one. Here we provide coffees with Korean seasoning which makes it exclusive”. The owner of the café shares, “We give equal importance to the setting as well. So we tried infusing indoor and outdoor setting, to establish a peaceful space for the customers.”

Price: Starts from Rs 170 Timings: 2 pm-8 pm

Instagram: @dokebi_inko

North East Kitchen, Egmore

Korean cuisine is well-known for its chicken and pork varieties. To get the authentic taste of homemade Korean dishes along with a shot of soju, visit North East Kitchen. “The homely ambiance of the restaurant is a unique factor. The most popular dishes among the customers are pork noodles, pork fry, beef gravy, pork ribs, kalkuksu, kimbap, dakalbi, fried tofu, and kimchi jigae. Most of the ingredients are freshly brought and we usually buy them from the Seoul Store at Saidapet where it is easier to access the right ingredients for our Korean cuisine,” shares an employee at the restaurant.

Price: Rs 1,000 (approx) for two

Timings: 12 pm-10 pm

Instagram:

@north_eastkitchen

