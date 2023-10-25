Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Five kill friend after petty quarrel, arrested

The victim purchased a high-end bike. His friends were also taking it for a spin. On one occasion, the victim slapped a friend for driving his bike recklessly. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tambaram police arrested five people in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man after a petty quarrel, in Pallikaranai on Sunday night. The deceased R Prashanth, from Mayilai Balaji Nagar in Pallikaranai, was working in a private company in Chengalpattu, said the police. During the pandemic, Prashanth was let go by an automobile manufacturing unit. Prashanth survived on money given by his father at the time. His father is an autorickshaw driver.

“A few months ago, Prashanth purchased a high-end bike. His friends were also taking it for a spin. On one occasion, Prashanth slapped a friend for driving his bike recklessly,” said the police. On Sunday night, Prashanth received a phone call and left the house on his two-wheeler.

When he did not return until Monday morning and his mobile was switched off, his father filed a complaint. Meanwhile, on Monday some villagers found Prashanth lying in a pool of blood. The body was sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. The police also found the damaged motorbike.

After an investigation, police arrested Sarath Kumar, Iman, Shakil, Thilak and Kumar on Tuesday. Police said that the five men had hatched a plan to eliminate Prashanth after he humiliated one of them.

