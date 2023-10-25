Home Cities Chennai

Four held for murder of AIADMK ward member

. The police said the group killed R Anbarasu as he was allegedly part of a gang that was plotting a revenge murder committed by the gang last year.

Published: 25th October 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Four people were arrested in the Vengadamangalam AIADMK ward member murder case near Vandalur. The police said the group killed R Anbarasu as he was allegedly part of a gang that was plotting a revenge murder committed by the gang last year.

The arrested accused are - Balaji (23), Sunil (19), Parthiban (18) and Rathinam (24). Two of them were arrested on Sunday night and based on the information given by them, the other two were arrested. Last year, the gang had killed a man identified as Devakumar and Anbarasu was helping Devakumar’s friend to avenge his death, the police said.

On Saturday night, as Anbarasan was returning home after attending his friend’s funeral, he was ambushed near Keerapakkam. The gang hurled country-made bombs at him and hacked him to death.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp