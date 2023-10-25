Four held for murder of AIADMK ward member

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people were arrested in the Vengadamangalam AIADMK ward member murder case near Vandalur. The police said the group killed R Anbarasu as he was allegedly part of a gang that was plotting a revenge murder committed by the gang last year.

The arrested accused are - Balaji (23), Sunil (19), Parthiban (18) and Rathinam (24). Two of them were arrested on Sunday night and based on the information given by them, the other two were arrested. Last year, the gang had killed a man identified as Devakumar and Anbarasu was helping Devakumar’s friend to avenge his death, the police said.

On Saturday night, as Anbarasan was returning home after attending his friend’s funeral, he was ambushed near Keerapakkam. The gang hurled country-made bombs at him and hacked him to death.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Four people were arrested in the Vengadamangalam AIADMK ward member murder case near Vandalur. The police said the group killed R Anbarasu as he was allegedly part of a gang that was plotting a revenge murder committed by the gang last year. The arrested accused are - Balaji (23), Sunil (19), Parthiban (18) and Rathinam (24). Two of them were arrested on Sunday night and based on the information given by them, the other two were arrested. Last year, the gang had killed a man identified as Devakumar and Anbarasu was helping Devakumar’s friend to avenge his death, the police said. On Saturday night, as Anbarasan was returning home after attending his friend’s funeral, he was ambushed near Keerapakkam. The gang hurled country-made bombs at him and hacked him to death.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp