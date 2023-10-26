Home Cities Chennai

Five puppies killed in fire accident at house in Chennai's Saidapet

The incident happened in the house of M Padmavathi (42) of Duraisamy Thottam 2nd Street, West Saidapet. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Five foreign breed pet dogs died in a fire accident at a house in Saidapet on Tuesday night. Police sources said four golden retriever puppies and one Shih Tzu died in the fire accident.

The incident happened in the house of M Padmavathi (42) of Duraisamy Thottam 2nd Street, West Saidapet. A widow, Padmavathi was living with her daughter for the past 12 years. Police investigations revealed that the women were dog lovers and also had pet dogs for sale.  

“Around 11 pm on Tuesday, they woke to smoke in their room. Padmavathi immediately turned off the gas and electric switches and came out of the house,” said a senior police officer. Even as Padmavathi and her daughter were appealing for help, the fire engulfed the house and the puppies died. Fire tender vehicles from Saidapet and Ashok Nagar reached the spot and put out the fire. Preliminary investigations revealed a short circuit led to the fire.

