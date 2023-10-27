Contractor hacked to death by six-member gang in Thiruvottiyur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was hacked to death by a six-member gang near Ennore on Thursday morning. The deceased V Kamaraj, from Wimco Park Nagar in Thiruvottiyur was a contractor with the Public Works Department (PWD), said the police. Kamaraj is the son of a district DMK functionary, Vivekanandan.

Kamaraj owns an office along the Thiruvottiyur highway near Ennore. “At around 9 am, when Kamaraj was at his office a gang of six men barged in and picked up an argument with him,” said a police officer.

As the argument escalated, the gang attacked Kamaraj with machetes. When he tried to flee, the gang chased him hacked him on the road and fled in their bikes.

Passersby rushed Kamaraj to the hospital, where he succumbed in the afternoon. After a preliminary investigation, police said they suspect he was murdered due to a business rivalry. “We found that few other groups were vying for government tenders and on most occasions, Kamaraj bagged the contracts. We suspect this could be a motive for murder,” said a senior police officer. A probe is on.

