Tamil Nadu: Apollo uses Synergistic Device Strategy for treatment of heart blocks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of doctors from Apollo Hospital, led by Dr Sengottuvelu, interventional cardiologist and clinical lead, the structural heart disease programme have recently used a ‘synergistic device strategy’ to treat complex heart blocks on over 50 patients.

Dr Sengottuvelu said patients who already have had heart surgeries are also presenting with major blocks. These blocks have to be removed before stenting. So, like how multiple machines are used to drill a hole, we use multiple devices to remove these blocks.

This is called a ‘synergistic device strategy’. Notable cases include a 75-year-old woman with a densely calcified lesion, the recovery of a 54-year-old doctor with left main disease and a 77-year-old patient with previous bypass surgery who had a cardiac arrest at his house.

Dr Sengottuvelu recently demonstrated the specialised techniques at prestigious international forums, in association with the Asian Pacific Society of Interventional Cardiology and European Bifurcation Club and received peer acclaim. Suneeta Reddy, managing director, of Apollo Hospitals Group was also present at the event.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A team of doctors from Apollo Hospital, led by Dr Sengottuvelu, interventional cardiologist and clinical lead, the structural heart disease programme have recently used a ‘synergistic device strategy’ to treat complex heart blocks on over 50 patients. Dr Sengottuvelu said patients who already have had heart surgeries are also presenting with major blocks. These blocks have to be removed before stenting. So, like how multiple machines are used to drill a hole, we use multiple devices to remove these blocks. This is called a ‘synergistic device strategy’. Notable cases include a 75-year-old woman with a densely calcified lesion, the recovery of a 54-year-old doctor with left main disease and a 77-year-old patient with previous bypass surgery who had a cardiac arrest at his house.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Sengottuvelu recently demonstrated the specialised techniques at prestigious international forums, in association with the Asian Pacific Society of Interventional Cardiology and European Bifurcation Club and received peer acclaim. Suneeta Reddy, managing director, of Apollo Hospitals Group was also present at the event. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp