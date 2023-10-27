Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu: Apollo uses Synergistic Device Strategy for treatment of heart blocks

Dr Sengottuvelu said patients who already have had heart surgeries are also presenting with major blocks. These blocks have to be removed before stenting.

Published: 27th October 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sengottuvelu recently demonstrated the specialised techniques.

Dr Sengottuvelu recently demonstrated the specialised techniques.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A team of doctors from Apollo Hospital, led by Dr Sengottuvelu, interventional cardiologist and clinical lead, the structural heart disease programme have recently used a ‘synergistic device strategy’ to treat complex heart blocks on over 50 patients.

Dr Sengottuvelu said patients who already have had heart surgeries are also presenting with major blocks. These blocks have to be removed before stenting. So, like how multiple machines are used to drill a hole, we use multiple devices to remove these blocks.

This is called a ‘synergistic device strategy’. Notable cases include a 75-year-old woman with a densely calcified lesion, the recovery of a 54-year-old doctor with left main disease and a 77-year-old patient with previous bypass surgery who had a cardiac arrest at his house.

Dr Sengottuvelu recently demonstrated the specialised techniques at prestigious international forums, in association with the Asian Pacific Society of Interventional Cardiology and European Bifurcation Club and received peer acclaim. Suneeta Reddy, managing director, of Apollo Hospitals Group was also present at the event.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heart surgeries Apollo Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp