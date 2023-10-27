Taps run dry in Chennai's Ambattur zone as water supply hits rock bottom

S Guruvanmikanathan By

CHENNAI: For residents of the Ambattur zone, the last six months have been synonymous with dry taps as the supply from the metro water has been unreliable. Groundwater levels have also plummeted and this adds to their woes.

When The New Indian Express visited Ward 82 recently, the residents said they had lodged several complaints regarding the inadequate water supply to the area.

VK Muralidharan, a resident of Venkatapuram said, “We have not received metro water for six months. Despite multiple pleas to authorities, no action has been taken.” Residents are now relying on borewells and private suppliers for drinking water purposes.

P Vidya, another resident, said that the water supply is infrequent and there is a foul odour to it. Despite paying annual water charges of Rs 3,200, residents feel let down by the poor service. A senior official from Metro Water said.

“The excess chlorine water is the reason for the smell and it is not a cause for concern."

Explaining the situation, the official said water is sourced from Puzhal Lake and some apartments store water in large sumps, leading to insufficient supply at the tail-end.

To resolve the issue, new pipelines are being laid from Chembarambakkam, which will be completed within three months, he added.

