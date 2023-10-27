Home Cities Chennai

Two killed, one injured as bikes collide head-on near Kancheepuram

Anandhan sustained severe injuries to his head and died on the spot. On information, police rushed to the spot and sent Murthy and Sathish to the hospital.

Published: 27th October 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two men died and a minor boy sustained injury in a head-on collision between two bikes near Kancheepuram on Wednesday night. According to Tiruvallur Taluk police, the deceased are Murthy (27) and Anandhan (50) and the injured boy is Sathish (17).

Around 11 pm, Murthy, an AC mechanic, was returning home to Kuruvimalai. When he was near the Palar river bridge, a bike coming from the opposite direction which was driven by Murthy with Sathish riding pillion collided with their vehicle. 

Anandhan sustained severe injuries to his head and died on the spot. On information, police rushed to the spot and sent Murthy and Sathish to the hospital. However, Murthy succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered and an inquiry is on.

