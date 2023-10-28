Tales of tradition on stage  

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The stage is set, the curtains ready to part, costumes in line, and dialogues rehearsed, yet palpable anticipation fills the air as final rehearsals take place for the theatre artists from The Madras Players, the oldest English theatre group in the country, as they gear up to present their one-of-a-kind play titled Kamalakshi. Revolving around the lives of Devadasis, it is directed by theatre artiste and director PC Ramakrishna, with renowned dance scholar and musician Sujatha Vijayaraghvan, as the playwright.

“The idea for the play was born when I attended a lecture demonstration, and from there I wanted to do a production on a dancer from the 19th century. I happened to request Sujatha to write a play, for which she beautifully crafted a narrative on Devadasis,” says Ramakrishna, reflecting on Kamalakshi’s genesis. The play has celebrated musicians, dancers, and actors like Sikkil Gurucharan, Sumitra Nitin, V Balagurunathan, S Ram, Anuradha Ramesh, Parur MS Ananthashree, and others, bringing life to the characters, all set in the late 19th century. “This is the first English play to have an experimental amalgamation of live music, dance, and drama all woven together. An extensive practice of around two-and-a-half months has gone into perfecting the characters,” says S Ram, a theatre artiste, who will play the role of Mirasdar.

Despite the wealth of talent they possessed, the history of the Devadasis remains a tale of long-forgotten vulnerability, overshadowed by societal prejudices. This production promises to illuminate their lives. “The play sheds light on a poignant narrative on the challenges faced by the Devadasis,” says Ramakrishna, emphasising the remarkable shift in the theatre landscape as it celebrates the rich Indian heritage and culture. He highlights the unique perspective of an Indian theme portrayed in an English medium.

Prepare to immerse yourself in Kamalakshi’s world as she navigates the complexities of love with Sivaguru, a musical virtuoso, and grapples with her spiritual devotion to Lord Thyagaraja, her unwavering commitment to her talents, and her spirit of livelihood.

The play will be staged today at Narada Gana Sabha at 6.30 pm. Tickets: Kamalakshi (mdnd.in).



