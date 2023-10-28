Three arrested for cheating job aspirant of Rs 10 lakh in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested by the cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Avadi for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 10 lakh by promising him a part-time job. According to police, the accused are J Vivekanandhan (44) of Valasaravakkam, Halikul Jamal (42) of Cuddalore, and Asghar Sharif (38) of Nanganallur.

The victim, Karthick, received a message via the Telegram application, offering a part-time job. Upon showing interest, Karthick was added to a group and was asked to pay certain fees to get the job. The accused took his Aadhaar and PAN number and the victim eventually paid Rs 10 lakh to them. When he did not get the job or the money, he complained.

A police officer said, “Initially, we traced the bank account holder and detained him. Based on information provided by him, we caught the accused.” The police explained that the swindlers open bank accounts using victims’ Aadhaar and PAN details. The money transferred to this account will later be sent to fake bank accounts in the US through online rummy and gambling mobile applications, the police added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested by the cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Avadi for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 10 lakh by promising him a part-time job. According to police, the accused are J Vivekanandhan (44) of Valasaravakkam, Halikul Jamal (42) of Cuddalore, and Asghar Sharif (38) of Nanganallur. The victim, Karthick, received a message via the Telegram application, offering a part-time job. Upon showing interest, Karthick was added to a group and was asked to pay certain fees to get the job. The accused took his Aadhaar and PAN number and the victim eventually paid Rs 10 lakh to them. When he did not get the job or the money, he complained. A police officer said, “Initially, we traced the bank account holder and detained him. Based on information provided by him, we caught the accused.” The police explained that the swindlers open bank accounts using victims’ Aadhaar and PAN details. The money transferred to this account will later be sent to fake bank accounts in the US through online rummy and gambling mobile applications, the police added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp