28 arrested for clash on Ayudha Puja at Patravakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after two police personnel were attacked by a group of migrant labourers in a group clash, the police have arrested 28 people. The clash took place on October 23 during Ayudha Puja celebrations at Patravakkam near Ambattur Estate.

“A group of at least 40 clashed due to misunderstanding in following traditions and rituals for Ayudha Puja,” said a senior police officer. Based on information two police personnel reached the office. The migrant labourers attacked the personnel and sped away. While five were arrested a few days back, the police arrested 28 people on Saturday and remanded them in judicial custody. The men were booked under charges including disrupting a government official from executing his duty, assault on police personnel and causing riots.

The accused were identified as Tugi Rajvanshi, 20, Manoj Rajvanshi, 30, Ganesh lal Rajvanshi, 22, Madan Kumar, 30, Mukesh Rajvanshi, 26, Sanjay Kumar, 25, Suraj Kumar, 20, Rajesh Pandit, 26, Ravi Rajvanshi, 19, Prem Kumar, 20, Vikas Kumar, 20, Ravi Kumar, 19, Karanjeet Kumar, 24, Shankar Kewat, 30, Sandan, 19, Upendra Rajvanshi, 31, Ashish Rajvanshi, 33, Laxman Kumar, 22, Sagaladip Rajvanshi, 40, Gulshan Kumar, 27, Anup Rajvanshi, 27, Rajpilam Kumar, 22, Karu Ravidas, 33, Anush Sharma, 28, Arbind Kumar, 21, Kuttu Pandit, 28, Shreenandan Rajvanshi, 25 and Dhanraj, 19.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Days after two police personnel were attacked by a group of migrant labourers in a group clash, the police have arrested 28 people. The clash took place on October 23 during Ayudha Puja celebrations at Patravakkam near Ambattur Estate. “A group of at least 40 clashed due to misunderstanding in following traditions and rituals for Ayudha Puja,” said a senior police officer. Based on information two police personnel reached the office. The migrant labourers attacked the personnel and sped away. While five were arrested a few days back, the police arrested 28 people on Saturday and remanded them in judicial custody. The men were booked under charges including disrupting a government official from executing his duty, assault on police personnel and causing riots. The accused were identified as Tugi Rajvanshi, 20, Manoj Rajvanshi, 30, Ganesh lal Rajvanshi, 22, Madan Kumar, 30, Mukesh Rajvanshi, 26, Sanjay Kumar, 25, Suraj Kumar, 20, Rajesh Pandit, 26, Ravi Rajvanshi, 19, Prem Kumar, 20, Vikas Kumar, 20, Ravi Kumar, 19, Karanjeet Kumar, 24, Shankar Kewat, 30, Sandan, 19, Upendra Rajvanshi, 31, Ashish Rajvanshi, 33, Laxman Kumar, 22, Sagaladip Rajvanshi, 40, Gulshan Kumar, 27, Anup Rajvanshi, 27, Rajpilam Kumar, 22, Karu Ravidas, 33, Anush Sharma, 28, Arbind Kumar, 21, Kuttu Pandit, 28, Shreenandan Rajvanshi, 25 and Dhanraj, 19.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp