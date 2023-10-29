Home Cities Chennai

28 arrested for clash on Ayudha Puja at Patravakkam

The men were booked under charges including disrupting a government official from executing his duty, assault on police personnel and causing riots.

Published: 29th October 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after two police personnel were attacked by a group of migrant labourers in a group clash, the police have arrested 28 people. The clash took place on October 23 during Ayudha Puja celebrations at Patravakkam near Ambattur Estate. 

“A group of at least 40 clashed due to misunderstanding in following traditions and rituals for Ayudha Puja,” said a senior police officer. Based on information two police personnel reached the office. The migrant labourers attacked the personnel and sped away. While five were arrested a few days back, the police arrested 28 people on Saturday and remanded them in judicial custody. The men were booked under charges including disrupting a government official from executing his duty, assault on police personnel and causing riots.

The accused were identified as Tugi Rajvanshi, 20, Manoj Rajvanshi, 30, Ganesh lal Rajvanshi, 22, Madan Kumar, 30, Mukesh Rajvanshi, 26, Sanjay Kumar, 25, Suraj Kumar, 20, Rajesh Pandit, 26, Ravi Rajvanshi, 19, Prem Kumar, 20, Vikas Kumar, 20, Ravi Kumar, 19, Karanjeet Kumar, 24, Shankar Kewat, 30, Sandan, 19, Upendra Rajvanshi, 31, Ashish Rajvanshi, 33, Laxman Kumar, 22, Sagaladip Rajvanshi, 40, Gulshan Kumar, 27, Anup Rajvanshi, 27, Rajpilam Kumar, 22, Karu Ravidas, 33, Anush Sharma, 28, Arbind Kumar, 21, Kuttu Pandit, 28, Shreenandan Rajvanshi, 25 and Dhanraj, 19.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrestAttackAyudha Puja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp