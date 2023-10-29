Home Cities Chennai

Four held for attack on Chennai CPI office

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, in a statement on Saturday, said that considering the police took swift action, party cadre should refrain from staging protests condemning the incident.

Published: 29th October 2023 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly attacking the office of CPI in T Nagar on Friday night. According to the sources, the accused -- M Alex (22), P Bharat (20), S Nagaraj (22) and B Parthiban (21) --barged into the office on South Boag Road and damaged the furniture and the place using empty alcohol bottles, stones and logs. The men also allegedly attacked the security guard and then hurled stones from the terrace of the adjacent housing board building into the office.

Based on the information, the Mambalam police registered a case arrested the four men and remanded them in judicial custody. After a preliminary investigation, police said the residents of the area had complained of blanket worms coming from a tree inside the party office. “The office-bearers of the party had cut off the tree. However, the accused barged into the office and confronted the security guard alleging that they were yet to get rid of the worms,” a senior police officer said.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, in a statement on Saturday, said that considering the police took swift action, party cadre should refrain from staging protests condemning the incident. CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan urged the state government and the police to ensure that such attacks do not occur in the future.

Oppn condemns

AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami said that he had highlighted multiple times, the law and order situation in the state has become an issue. “There is no safety for anyone, from individuals, the governor’s residence to political parties including its chief allies, under this regime,” Palaniswami said in a statement on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

