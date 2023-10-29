Man injured in cow attack dies in Tamil Nadu government hospital after 10 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 80-year-old man with speech impairment, who sustained severe injuries after a stray cattle gored him 10 days back, succumbed to injuries on Saturday at Omandurar Government Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Sundaram from Theradi Street in Triplicane. He was attacked by a herd of cows while walking near Parthasarathy Koil on October 18. Sundaram was rushed to Omandurar Government Hospital and was undergoing treatment when he died on Saturday morning, said the police. The owner of the cow was booked and fined soon after the incident took place.

However, Mayor R Priya played down the incident and told the press that the deceased person had existing health complications and the cattle attack alone could not be attributed as the reason for the death. “It is an unfortunate incident. But the elderly person had blood pressure, diabetes and had also already suffered a heart attack.”

The mayor added that compensation to the victim’s family will be decided and announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

