Home Cities Chennai

Man injured in cow attack dies in Tamil Nadu government hospital after 10 days

Mayor R Priya played down the incident and told the press that the deceased person had existing health complications and the cattle attack alone could not be attributed as the reason for the death.

Published: 29th October 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

death

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 80-year-old man with speech impairment, who sustained severe injuries after a stray cattle gored him 10 days back,  succumbed to injuries on Saturday at Omandurar Government Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Sundaram from Theradi Street in Triplicane. He was attacked by a herd of cows while walking near Parthasarathy Koil on October 18. Sundaram was rushed to Omandurar Government Hospital and was undergoing treatment when he died on Saturday morning, said the police. The owner of the cow was booked and fined soon after the incident took place.

However, Mayor R Priya played down the incident and told the press that the deceased person had existing health complications and the cattle attack alone could not be attributed as the reason for the death. “It is an unfortunate incident. But the elderly person had blood pressure, diabetes and had also already suffered a heart attack.”

The mayor added that compensation to the victim’s family will be decided and announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CowStray cowCow attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp