On the Ayurvedic route to cure ailments  

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India and its abundance of knowledge in Ayurveda have attracted people worldwide to find solutions to their medical woes here. Treading the same path, Dimple Jangda went on to research in the field of Ayurveda and started a clinic, Prana Healthcare Centre with a team of Ayurvedic doctors.

“People across the globe come to the clinic for consultations and attend workshops organised. Such is the power of Ayurveda and we as Indians should be proud of it,” said Dimple at the Author Speak event conducted in association with TNIE at the MOP College of Women on Friday.

Dimple, the author of Heal Your Gut, Mind and Emotions: 5 Steps to Reset Your Health with Ayurveda and Food Chemistry, shed light on the importance of gut health. “Ayurveda says most of the disease stems mentally from our heads, wherein our thoughts are clouded and we make unhealthy food decisions. Physically, diseases originate from the gut,” she noted. The book ranks first in Mental and Spiritual Healing genre.

Wearing multiple hats, that of a business journalist, investment banker, and working at an advertising agency, Dimple decided to spread her knowledge of Ayurveda when she was on a sabbatical and toured the remote areas of India. Turning into a health coach, she took to social media to conduct online sessions . “Every day me and my team used to come up with one workshop topic and talk about it for an hour,” she added.

Addressing the students at the event, Dimple introduced food chemistry, giving tips and procedures for consuming food. “Our grandmothers knew the combinations of food and were well aware and equipped with the knowledge of when to eat what, over the years we changed the norms and are eating unhealthy,” shared Dimple. She pointed out how milk and fruits can be a deadly combination when consumed together.

Advising students to avoid having milkshakes and smoothies, she shared a tagline to remember the rule ‘eat alone or leave alone’ while consuming fruits. “I am an alumni of this college. I pursued my Viscom from here followed by work experience in an advertising agency. I know how to sell products,” said Dimple, laughing after coming up with taglines to sell healthy eating habits. She also spoke about the right way of consuming other dairy products, meat, and vegetables.

After sharing a few excerpts from the book on how to eat wholesome nourishing food, she ended the session saying, “Consuming food in the right proportion and at regular intervals will benefit you in the long run.”

