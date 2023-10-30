Home Cities Chennai

Stray animal menace takes centre stage at zonal health assembly in Chennai

Healthcare workers, doctors, corporation health department officials, residents’ welfare associations, NGOs and others participated in the first zonal health assembly.

Published: 30th October 2023

stray cattle

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The rising number of stray dogs and cattle was the major issue raised by residents during the health assembly which was held at the Zone 8 office of the corporation recently. The health assemblies are conducted at ward, zonal, district and state levels to get feedback from various stakeholders on the services provided by the Health Department and also to help in making policy decisions.

Healthcare workers, doctors, corporation health department officials, residents’ welfare associations, NGOs and others participated in the first zonal health assembly. During the meeting, a nurse raised the issue of the stray dog menace near Semmanpettai Urban Primary Health Centre in Zone 8. The dogs are not even allowing patients to come to the UPHC, she said.

Another complaint of stray dogs and cows was raised by a teacher from Manjakollai Street. She said children come to the school early after the breakfast scheme was introduced. The dogs enter with the children. Sometimes even cows enter the campus. We are worried about students’ safety, the teacher added.
Speaking to TNIE, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said, we are continuously taking steps to prevent stray dog and cattle menace. Since January, the corporation has impounded 3,853 cattle.

 “For the stray dog, there are lots of legal challenges. We can only do birth control, and vaccination and leave them in the same place. People should come forward to adopt stray dogs,” added Radhakrishnan.

