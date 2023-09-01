Cattle on streets take toll again, 3-year-old falls to death from bike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There seems to be no respite for residents from killer cattle on the streets. A three-year-old boy, who fell off his dad’s bike after the vehicle hit a cattle roaming on Tambaram-Somangalam Road, died on the spot on Wednesday night. The accident came just days after a woman died on July 31 near Thirumudivakkam under similar circumstances and a nine-year-old girl returning from school was brutally attacked by a cow at Arumbakkam in Chennai on August 10.

The deceased, Ruthresh, was a resident of Kannadapalayam near Tambaram. His father Ramakrishnan was a professor at a private engineering college in Somangalam. According to police, Ramakrishnan was returning home with their wife Vinotha, Ruthesh, and six-year-old Nithin on the bike on Wednesday night after taking part in the audio launch event of Shah Rukh Khan movie Jawan held in his college.

While Ramakrishnan was driving the vehicle, Nithin was seated in front, and Vinotha was carrying Ruthesh on her lap in the pillion.

Around 10 p.m., when the family was crossing Somangalam-Tambaram road, a herd of cows was crossing the road. Ramakrishnan dashed against a cow and lost control of the vehicle. All of them fell on the road. While Ramakrishnan and Vinotha escaped with minor injuries, Nithin sustained severe wounds and Ruthresh suffered head injuries.

An ambulance crew that reached the spot rushed the family to a nearby hospital. Ruthesh was declared brought dead by doctors and other family members were treated for injuries and discharged later. The Somangalam police registered a case and sent the child’s body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.

On July 31, a 48-year-old woman who was riding a pillion with her husband died after a cow hit the two-wheeler. The deceased, Nagammal, was travelling home after visiting a temple in Thirumudivakkam when her husband rammed a cow while attempting to negotiate a curve. The woman, who sustained severe injuries, died later.

