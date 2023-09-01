College girl riding pillion with friend run over by private bus near Porur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student riding pillion on a bike with a friend was run over by a private bus near Porur on Wednesday. The girl fell on the road and came under the wheels of the bus after the vehicle rammed the bike from behind, police said.

The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) identified the girl as Pavithra of Porur, a first-year student at a private college in Maduravoyal. On Wednesday, Pavithra was travelling with her friend along Iyyappanthangal near Porur when the private bus allegedly rammed the bike. Pavithra fell to the ground and the bus ran over her, killing her on the spot. Her friend survived with minor injuries. Another biker involved in the accident is currently under treatment.

The Avadi TIW police recovered Pavithra’s body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. The private bus driver, Rajdeepan (30), has been arrested. A case has been registered and a probe is on.

