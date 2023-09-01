Mayor to officers: Demolish damaged government buildings before monsoon onset

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After councillors from across zones flagged safety concerns about dilapidated school and corporation buildings, Chennai Mayor R Priya instructed officials and zonal officers to demolish old buildings on a war footing before the onset of monsoon. When the issue was raised at the corporation council meeting held at the Ripon Buildings on Thursday, Priya told officials not to delay the demolition process citing approvals.

Lone BJP councillor Uma Anand of Ward 134 staged a walkout condemning the council for not thanking Prime Minister Modi for Chandrayaan’s success and for reducing cooking gas prices by Rs 200 per cylinder.“Central government funds and grants are being passed off as state government’s funds,” she told reporters.

Councillors also alleged that they are being kept in the dark by officials about the works being undertaken in their zones. “Councillors are answerable to people who elected them. They should be informed about the corporation work,” Mayor R Priya said while directing officials to duly inform the elected members.

Lathavasu, councillor of Ward 97, complained about a shortage of conservancy workers in her zone. “Due to manpower shortage, workers are burdened with workload across zones,” the councillor said.

Acknowledging the shortage of workers, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan agreed to fill vacancies at the earliest. Replying to the councillors’ concern about the stray animal menace in extended areas, Priya said, “We have undertaken all possible measures to curb it. But there is a lapse and a decision needs to be taken.” Chairman of the standing committee on accounts K Dhanasekaran alleged irregularities in the corporation during the previous AIADMK regime and demanded a probe.”

Officials from government departments are not participating in area sabha meetings. This is turning the meetings into a futile exercise,” he said.

Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar concurred and urged the commissioner to escalate the matter to the government. “An executive order or an amendment can be brought in mandating participation of officials in area sabha meetings after consulting with the government,” the commissioner said. A total of 58 resolutions were passed in the meeting.

