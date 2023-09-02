Home Cities Chennai

Two hacked to death in Red Hills, six arrested

Published: 02nd September 2023 08:16 AM

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men sleeping inside a gym near Red Hills were murdered and another was seriously injured by a gang allegedly over previous enmity early on Friday. Police have arrested six men in this connection.

According to police, the deceased, Vijay (26) and Srikanth (20) were residents of Sholavaram. Vijay was working as a daily wage labourer and Srikanth was a welder in a mechanic store. The injured, Ajay Kumar (27), is being treated in the ICU at Stanley Hospital.

A police officer said, “On August 2, Vijay and Srikanth had an argument with T Tamilarasan (28) of Kannampalayam at a temple festival in Sholavaram. It ended up in a fight and villagers pacified them. An irate Tamilarasan and his group tried to attack Vijay and Srikanth two days ago. Fearing for their lives, Vijay, Srikanth and Ajay took shelter in a public gym in Vilangadupakkam panchayat. Tamilarasan and his gang arrived at the gym, broke open the door and hacked the three men early on Friday.

Ajay, who was seriously injured, called up his friends, who rushed in and found Srikanth and Vijay dead. They rushed Ajay to Stanley Hospital. Based on Ajay’s statement, police registered a case and arrested Tamilarasan, A Dilli (37), B Ajith alias Karuppu Ajith (26), R Manikandan (18), R Srikanth (18) and D Naresh (18).

Red Hills murder

