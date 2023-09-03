12-year-old, mom die as house crashes in rain

By Express News Service

ERODE: A 12-year-old boy and his mother were among three killed in rain-related incidents in Erode and Salem districts since Friday. At least six others were injured and 20 goats perished in rains in the two districts in the last 48 hours.

According to sources, Mohammad Asthak (12) and J Saramma (34) were living in the ground floor of a building at Dargah Street in the Periya Agraharam area in Erode. Saramma’s husband Jahir Hussain, who works in a bakery at Erode Bus Stand, normally comes home late. Due to the heavy rain on Friday night, Hussain decided to stay back in the bakery for the night, police said.

A relative who lives on the first floor was not there on Friday night, police said. “It’s a 60-year-old building. As it was raining continuously for the last few days, the roof became damp. Following the heavy rain on Friday night, the building collapsed around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Saramma and her son, who were sleeping on the ground floor, were trapped under the debris and died on the spot,” a fire and rescue services officer said. The Karungalpalayam police and a team from the Erode town fire station recovered the bodies after a two-hour struggle and sent them to Erode GH for postmortem.

A case has been registered. In Salem, a 55-year-old woman died after a hut collapsed on Friday night. According to the police, 12 women were picking chillis on a farm at Satya Nagar in Salem when it started to rain. The workers took shelter in a nearby hut. But the hut collapsed in the downpour and Sumathi got trapped. Six other workers were also injured. Kolathur police rushed to the spot and recovered Sumathi’s body. The injured were taken to Mettur GH for treatment. About 20 goats died in a lightning strike in Karaikadu near Kolathur on Saturday morning. The goats belonged to farmer Ayyanthurai. The revenue department is investigating the incident, sources said.

