Madras HC denies interim custody of child to father residing in US

The judge stated, that with a strong physical and emotional support system in India, the mother has managed to bring up both the children even while working.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the plea of a father to give interim custody of one of his children to be with him in the United States while observing that shifting the minor all of a sudden would affect the child’s wellbeing.

Justice RN Manjula made the observations recently when dismissing an application filed by Venkatasubramanian Ravichandran, currently employed in the US, seeking custody of his 12-year-old daughter and two-year-old son who are currently with their mother A Nithya in Chennai. The judge further stated, that with a strong physical and emotional support system in India, the mother has managed to bring up both the children even while working.

“When the minor daughter is well settled in her school and starts liking everything around her and is also performing well, I don’t find it is fair or reasonable to disturb and transport her to America,” the judge said in the order.

Keeping in mind the child’s welfare, the judge dismissed the petition of Venkatasubramanian Ravichandran. The couple got married with the consent of their respective parents after they fell in love. While staying in the US, the children were born in 2011 and 2021. When they separated due to a misunderstanding, she returned to India in June 2022 after her brother suggested separation for a year before a possible reunion.

