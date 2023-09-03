Home Cities Chennai

Veteran Tamil actor RS Shivaji passes away

Son of actor and producer MR Santhanam and brother of actor-director Santhana Bharathi, Shivaji mainly appeared in comic and supporting roles.

Published: 03rd September 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor RS Shivaji. (Photo | Twitter)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran actor RS Shivaji, known for his acting contributions to the Tamil film industry, passed away in Chennai on Saturday. He was 66. The actor was last seen in Yogi Babu-starrer Lucky Man, released on September 1.

Son of actor and producer Mr. Santhanam and brother of actor-director Santhana Bharathi, Shivaji mainly appeared in comic and supporting roles. He frequently collaborated with actor-politician Kamal Haasan and his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Shivaji shared screen space with Kamal in a number of hit films, Vikram (1986), Sathyaa, and Michael Madana Kama Rajan. His comedy track with actor Janagaraj in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Apoorva Sagodharargal and line, “Neenga engeyo poiteenga sir” is still remembered.

Shivaji also appeared in supporting roles. He was seen alongside Nayanthara in Kolamavu Kokila, and his performance in Sai Pallavi’s Gargi, in which he played an unexpected villain, was applauded as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RS Shivaji Tamil film industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp