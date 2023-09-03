Veteran Tamil actor RS Shivaji passes away

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran actor RS Shivaji, known for his acting contributions to the Tamil film industry, passed away in Chennai on Saturday. He was 66. The actor was last seen in Yogi Babu-starrer Lucky Man, released on September 1.

Son of actor and producer Mr. Santhanam and brother of actor-director Santhana Bharathi, Shivaji mainly appeared in comic and supporting roles. He frequently collaborated with actor-politician Kamal Haasan and his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Shivaji shared screen space with Kamal in a number of hit films, Vikram (1986), Sathyaa, and Michael Madana Kama Rajan. His comedy track with actor Janagaraj in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Apoorva Sagodharargal and line, “Neenga engeyo poiteenga sir” is still remembered.

Shivaji also appeared in supporting roles. He was seen alongside Nayanthara in Kolamavu Kokila, and his performance in Sai Pallavi’s Gargi, in which he played an unexpected villain, was applauded as well.

