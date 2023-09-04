Expect more rain in city for next few days
In Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy with light to moderate rain, while thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas, as per the IMD bulletin.
Published: 04th September 2023 08:30 AM | Last Updated: 04th September 2023 08:30 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall is expected in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul and ghat areas in Coimbatore and Nilgiris for the next seven days, according to the regional meteorological centre in Chennai.
In Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy with light to moderate rain, while thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas, as per the IMD bulletin. On Sunday, Kanchipuram (56.5 mm), Chengalpattu (37mm) and Ramanathapuram (36mm) recorded the most rainfall till 9:30 pm.