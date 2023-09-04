Home Cities Chennai

Expect more rain in city for next few days

Published: 04th September 2023 08:30 AM

Motorists make their way through the rain at Saidapet on Sunday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall is expected in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul and ghat areas in Coimbatore and Nilgiris for the next seven days, according to the regional meteorological centre in Chennai.

In Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy with light to moderate rain, while thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas, as per the IMD bulletin. On Sunday, Kanchipuram (56.5 mm), Chengalpattu (37mm) and Ramanathapuram (36mm) recorded the most rainfall till 9:30 pm.

