A growth beyond grades

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: We often only view those from whom we learn in a classroom as a teacher. But as life goes on, you realise that anyone, anywhere can be a teacher. This Teacher’s Day, CE reverses the roles and asks teachers what are some of the learnings they have received from their students.

Palani Kumar, photographer and teacher

We often miss many issues that have affected people’s lives and it’s difficult to document from a place that has been affected. As a photographer, one has to observe. As my students are in the midst of everything, (their work) is very natural. For example, during Reframe, an exhibition, my students took photos of a lorry track where there is so much dust, especially in North Chennai. They captured it so easily. When my students capture their parents, they don’t look at it with pity but dignity and one can sense their efforts. Without discussion or consent, the student’s work would be very closed. When we were in Odisha capturing nature’s fury, it was captured differently from damaged houses. When we talk about our own problems, it’s different. I have learned from my students that instead of taking mere picture as a photograph, one should become part of the affected public.

Amjad Alaji, research scholar, SRM University

Over the past two years of teaching, my students have been the catalysts for my own personal growth. They’ve shown me the importance of empathy over formality when it comes to connecting with them on a profound level. Through their unique perspectives and life experiences, they’ve revealed the beauty of open and heartfelt conversations, where we exchange not just information but also our viewpoints, ideas, and examples of the influences that shape us. They’ve also reminded me of the curiosity, vulnerability, and excitement that come with learning, pushing me to be a better me. They have taught me to break free from the confines of my own limitations and explore the field boldly and unapologetically. Their courage to ask questions, challenge the status quo, and push boundaries has encouraged me to do the same, both in my teaching methods and in my personal life. This experience of learning from teaching has made me a more compassionate, open-minded, and fearless individual, and I’m excited to continue this journey of mutual growth with my students in the years to come.

Magarika VS, assistant professor, PG Department of Communication, WCC

While knowledge is important for a teacher, what matters more is that I invest my time and effort in how students learn. This makes them have an engaging learning experience which in turn encourages me to do better. At times when I find students disinterested, I feel the same way and when you find them enthusiastic, that’s the best motivation a teacher can get. Students also like to be a part of the teaching process. Whether it’s asking questions or sharing examples or making them explain the concepts, they tend to like these interactions and sometimes I am surprised how accurate they can be. I am grateful to have had students in my life who’ve made me more confident as a teacher, and as a person.

Harinee R, assistant professor, Department of Journalism, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women

When we pose a question in a class, I’d see many hands go up but end up asking only three because the answer I expected was almost there. I gradually started skipping the rest. Among them, there was one who constantly raised her hand for every question. Once she asked me why I never gave her a chance to answer. I then realised that this has happened unconsciously and if that student hadn’t raised this concern, I would have made it worse for other students. So I realised that it is my duty to get answers from all those who want to answer and get different views. This also helped me on my domestic front. Opportunity should be given to all; when people initiate and volunteer, it must be acknowledged.

Varshith, program manager coach, Teach for India - Chennai

Deep within, everyone wants to be loved. The way a student was acting depended a lot on where they came from and their situation at home. The most notorious and difficult students transformed only when love was given to them through chances, conversations, and other actions. Secondly, belief, opportunities, and results were closely related in my classroom. Opportunities were given only to select students because the teachers and the students themselves believed that they could or couldn’t do something. Only when I started believing in them and got them to believe in their potential, change happened. Students were eager to try, learn, and explore.

K Samuel Moses Srinivas, assistant professor, Madras Christian College

I envision teaching as a dialogue between the teacher and the pupil. A dialogue that promotes learning, growth, and progress for both the teacher and the student. I’ve always entered my classroom with the intention of learning. Through teaching students, I developed the qualities of being always curious, impatient for knowledge, and critical.

Laasya Narasimhachari, classical dancer and yoga coach

The unwavering commitment my students bring to our learning space, despite personal challenges they face significantly amplifies the value of our time spent in class. Whether in dance or yoga, this awareness has profoundly changed my perception of “knowledge sharing” as a transformative healing journey.

Dr V Chitra, Dean, SRM College of Pharmacy, SRMIST

Throughout my teaching journey, my students have ignited passion for innovation and learning within me. Their ever-changing needs have driven me to continuously adapt my teaching methods, fostering a dynamic classroom environment. I’ve honed my communication skills, realising that open dialogue is key to unlocking their potential. Their boundless curiosity has inspired me to delve into research, striving for excellence.

Nirmala Rajasekar, vainika and educator

I have been teaching not only music, I also used to teach computer science at NIIT. When you teach a creative art, the hours of creation is enhanced by the students’ thirst for knowledge. As a teacher I try to inspire students. If they are inspired, they ask me more interesting aspects of the art form and that helps me be more prepared and share my knowledge. The joy of teaching is multiplied when I teach.

Suvojit Bandopadhyaya, assistant professor, SRMIST

As a lecturer and assistant professor for the past three and a half years, I have continued to learn many new things from my students. Three important learnings so far are: acknowledging the varied perspectives that my students bring to the classroom; welcoming and learning new forms of creativity and innovativeness that they carry along through their assignments and projects; and understanding that no two classes and no two students are the same, which has helped me respect students’ individuality.

Veronica Ezhil, research scholar

Over these three years of teaching, I’ve learned that I have the privilege of daily interaction with young minds. Professionally, I impart knowledge and, as a tutor in journalism, engage in discussions to understand the opinions of this generation. Personally, these interactions keep me youthful and introduce me to new perspectives. Interacting with my students has been a rewarding experience, allowing me to both educate and learn from them. I am someone who believes teaching is a two-way process, and it has been a journey of growth and insight that, I believe, I wouldn’t have gained elsewhere.

Neha Bharadwaj, Curative program coordinator, kaleidoscope learning centre, V-Excel Educational Trust

Once, during our Tiffin Times session, vocational students cooked and served snacks. As the trainees got more adept at it, we teachers relaxed. One day, a student Karthik ran out of the kitchen screaming, crying and hitting himself. We gave him space to calm down and later he told us that the minute the teachers relax, take success for granted and stop trying, it is like going to sleep! And a teacher cannot afford to sleep. That lesson, I still remember, and practice.



CHENNAI: We often only view those from whom we learn in a classroom as a teacher. But as life goes on, you realise that anyone, anywhere can be a teacher. This Teacher’s Day, CE reverses the roles and asks teachers what are some of the learnings they have received from their students. Palani Kumar, photographer and teacher We often miss many issues that have affected people’s lives and it’s difficult to document from a place that has been affected. As a photographer, one has to observe. As my students are in the midst of everything, (their work) is very natural. For example, during Reframe, an exhibition, my students took photos of a lorry track where there is so much dust, especially in North Chennai. They captured it so easily. When my students capture their parents, they don’t look at it with pity but dignity and one can sense their efforts. Without discussion or consent, the student’s work would be very closed. When we were in Odisha capturing nature’s fury, it was captured differently from damaged houses. When we talk about our own problems, it’s different. I have learned from my students that instead of taking mere picture as a photograph, one should become part of the affected public. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Amjad Alaji, research scholar, SRM University Over the past two years of teaching, my students have been the catalysts for my own personal growth. They’ve shown me the importance of empathy over formality when it comes to connecting with them on a profound level. Through their unique perspectives and life experiences, they’ve revealed the beauty of open and heartfelt conversations, where we exchange not just information but also our viewpoints, ideas, and examples of the influences that shape us. They’ve also reminded me of the curiosity, vulnerability, and excitement that come with learning, pushing me to be a better me. They have taught me to break free from the confines of my own limitations and explore the field boldly and unapologetically. Their courage to ask questions, challenge the status quo, and push boundaries has encouraged me to do the same, both in my teaching methods and in my personal life. This experience of learning from teaching has made me a more compassionate, open-minded, and fearless individual, and I’m excited to continue this journey of mutual growth with my students in the years to come. Magarika VS, assistant professor, PG Department of Communication, WCC While knowledge is important for a teacher, what matters more is that I invest my time and effort in how students learn. This makes them have an engaging learning experience which in turn encourages me to do better. At times when I find students disinterested, I feel the same way and when you find them enthusiastic, that’s the best motivation a teacher can get. Students also like to be a part of the teaching process. Whether it’s asking questions or sharing examples or making them explain the concepts, they tend to like these interactions and sometimes I am surprised how accurate they can be. I am grateful to have had students in my life who’ve made me more confident as a teacher, and as a person. Harinee R, assistant professor, Department of Journalism, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women When we pose a question in a class, I’d see many hands go up but end up asking only three because the answer I expected was almost there. I gradually started skipping the rest. Among them, there was one who constantly raised her hand for every question. Once she asked me why I never gave her a chance to answer. I then realised that this has happened unconsciously and if that student hadn’t raised this concern, I would have made it worse for other students. So I realised that it is my duty to get answers from all those who want to answer and get different views. This also helped me on my domestic front. Opportunity should be given to all; when people initiate and volunteer, it must be acknowledged. Varshith, program manager coach, Teach for India - Chennai Deep within, everyone wants to be loved. The way a student was acting depended a lot on where they came from and their situation at home. The most notorious and difficult students transformed only when love was given to them through chances, conversations, and other actions. Secondly, belief, opportunities, and results were closely related in my classroom. Opportunities were given only to select students because the teachers and the students themselves believed that they could or couldn’t do something. Only when I started believing in them and got them to believe in their potential, change happened. Students were eager to try, learn, and explore. K Samuel Moses Srinivas, assistant professor, Madras Christian College I envision teaching as a dialogue between the teacher and the pupil. A dialogue that promotes learning, growth, and progress for both the teacher and the student. I’ve always entered my classroom with the intention of learning. Through teaching students, I developed the qualities of being always curious, impatient for knowledge, and critical. Laasya Narasimhachari, classical dancer and yoga coach The unwavering commitment my students bring to our learning space, despite personal challenges they face significantly amplifies the value of our time spent in class. Whether in dance or yoga, this awareness has profoundly changed my perception of “knowledge sharing” as a transformative healing journey. Dr V Chitra, Dean, SRM College of Pharmacy, SRMIST Throughout my teaching journey, my students have ignited passion for innovation and learning within me. Their ever-changing needs have driven me to continuously adapt my teaching methods, fostering a dynamic classroom environment. I’ve honed my communication skills, realising that open dialogue is key to unlocking their potential. Their boundless curiosity has inspired me to delve into research, striving for excellence. Nirmala Rajasekar, vainika and educator I have been teaching not only music, I also used to teach computer science at NIIT. When you teach a creative art, the hours of creation is enhanced by the students’ thirst for knowledge. As a teacher I try to inspire students. If they are inspired, they ask me more interesting aspects of the art form and that helps me be more prepared and share my knowledge. The joy of teaching is multiplied when I teach. Suvojit Bandopadhyaya, assistant professor, SRMIST As a lecturer and assistant professor for the past three and a half years, I have continued to learn many new things from my students. Three important learnings so far are: acknowledging the varied perspectives that my students bring to the classroom; welcoming and learning new forms of creativity and innovativeness that they carry along through their assignments and projects; and understanding that no two classes and no two students are the same, which has helped me respect students’ individuality. Veronica Ezhil, research scholar Over these three years of teaching, I’ve learned that I have the privilege of daily interaction with young minds. Professionally, I impart knowledge and, as a tutor in journalism, engage in discussions to understand the opinions of this generation. Personally, these interactions keep me youthful and introduce me to new perspectives. Interacting with my students has been a rewarding experience, allowing me to both educate and learn from them. I am someone who believes teaching is a two-way process, and it has been a journey of growth and insight that, I believe, I wouldn’t have gained elsewhere. Neha Bharadwaj, Curative program coordinator, kaleidoscope learning centre, V-Excel Educational Trust Once, during our Tiffin Times session, vocational students cooked and served snacks. As the trainees got more adept at it, we teachers relaxed. One day, a student Karthik ran out of the kitchen screaming, crying and hitting himself. We gave him space to calm down and later he told us that the minute the teachers relax, take success for granted and stop trying, it is like going to sleep! And a teacher cannot afford to sleep. That lesson, I still remember, and practice.