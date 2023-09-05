Man hacked to death by gang in broad daylight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang inside his shop in full public view, on the Kancheepuram-Tirupathi Highway on Monday. The deceased was identified as K Balaji, 27. from Pudupakkam in Kelambakkam in Chennai.

Police said the gang was hired by the brothers of a woman who was killed by his father last year. “On Monday around 4 pm, a gang of four men in a car reached the shop. They entered the store and hacked Balaji to death,” said a senior police officer, adding that the gang threatened passersby and neighbouring store owners and sped away. His body was moved to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.

After preliminary investigations, Kelambakkam police said that Balaji was in a relationship with Suganya who owned a photocopy store near Balaji’s. Suganya was married and her husband was abroad. On November 7 last year, Balaji’s father Kumar walked into the photocopy store with a few litres of petrol when she was alone and set her on fire, police said.

Police said that Kumar disapproved of Suganya’s relationship with his son. Kumar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on November 10. The police added that two brothers of Suganya had hired the henchmen to murder Balaji. “When the gang was murdering Balaji, the brothers were seated in a car on the opposite side of the road,” said police.

