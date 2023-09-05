Two AIADMK men held for murder, dismissed from party

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have arrested two AIADMK members in connection with the murder of notorious rowdy Arcot Suresh. The party has ordered the dismissal of the two from the party.

The accused were identified as C John Kennedy, 53, and B Sudhakar Prasad, 34, from Thousand Lights. The police said the duo were local functionaries of South Chennai AIADMK. After their arrest on Sunday, Edappadi K Palanaiswami issued the order announcing their dismissal.

On August 18, Arcot Suresh was walking with his friend on Loop Road at Foreshore Estate when a gang of men blocked him and murdered him. The Foreshore Estate police had earlier arrested nine people and remanded them in judicial custody. Based on information that the two were returning home from their hideout, the police nabbed them. They were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

Gym murder case

Police have arrested two more people connected with the murder of two at the public gym in Red Hills, on Monday. Kishore, 19, and Harris, 18, were nabbed from a hideout, police said. On September 1, a gang of men barged into a public gym in Red Hills and hacked Srikanth and Vijay to death.

