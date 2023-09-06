27-year-old stabs woman after argument with her husband

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Saidapet Police have arrested a 27-year-old youth for trespassing into the house of a businessman in Saidapet and attacking a woman over a monetary dispute when she was alone.

Police said Tarun Raj, a businessman and his wife Sivatharani have been residing at an apartment in CIT Nagar. For the past few days, Tarun Raj has been away on business. The accused Syed Thahir has been known to Tarun for several years. Thahir worked on remodelling house interiors, said the police.

“As Tarun was not at the house, Thahir called him over the phone and demanded dues to be settled for the works he had undertaken. Then he barged into the house and attacked Sivatharani,” police said.

Subsequently, he whipped a small knife and slashed her neck.

As she screamed for help, neighbours rushed to her rescue. Alarmed by a neighbour's coming, he self-inflicted an injury on his neck and ran outside on the road, bleeding. The public alerted the police and he was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital. He had stitches on his neck while she was admitted to a private hospital and was unable to talk. Saidapet police booked Thahir for attempted murder and he was admitted to the prisoners’ ward.

