Home Cities Chennai

Gang hacks man to death over business rivalry

The deceased was identified as Ebenezar, 25, an autorickshaw driver from Nazarathpet near Poonamallee, who has several cases including murder and attempted murder in different police stations.

Published: 06th September 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Death, murder

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A history sheeter was hacked to death in full public view on Tuesday. Police said that he was murdered over rivalry in securing the tender for scraps from industries.

The deceased was identified as Ebenezar, 25, an autorickshaw driver from Nazarathpet near Poonamallee, who has several cases including murder and attempted murder in different police stations. On Tuesday morning Ebenezar had gone to Kadambathur in Tiruvallur district and was returning home.

When he reached Mannur near Sriperumbudur, a car from the opposite direction collided head-on with the autorickshaw. A gang of four men hurled country bombs at Ebenezer and then hacked him to death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder bomb Business rivalry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp