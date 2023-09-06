Gang hacks man to death over business rivalry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A history sheeter was hacked to death in full public view on Tuesday. Police said that he was murdered over rivalry in securing the tender for scraps from industries.

The deceased was identified as Ebenezar, 25, an autorickshaw driver from Nazarathpet near Poonamallee, who has several cases including murder and attempted murder in different police stations. On Tuesday morning Ebenezar had gone to Kadambathur in Tiruvallur district and was returning home.

When he reached Mannur near Sriperumbudur, a car from the opposite direction collided head-on with the autorickshaw. A gang of four men hurled country bombs at Ebenezer and then hacked him to death.

